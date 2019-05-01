Surat: Two Congress councillors expelled from party for campaigning for BJP

Surat Congress president Babubhai Rayka terminated the membership of two elected female municipal councillors from the Congress party after they were found to have been involved in anti-party activities such as campaigning for BJP candidates in their areas, during recently concluded phase of Lok sabha elections in Surat, Gujarat.

On learning that Sonal Desai from SMC Ward no. 15 (Puna North) and Kantaben Vakodikar from SMC Ward no 24 (Limbayat Udhna), had campaigned for the BJP, Rayka first collected evidence against them and later summoned them, seeking an explanation, but they failed to turn up.

Rayka then suggested to Gujarat state GPCC president Amit Chawda a few days ago that the two women’s membership be terminated and he was given the go-ahead.

Earlier, a show-cause notice was issued to party municipal councilor of Ward no. 18 (Anjana Khatodara) Leelaben Sonavne after her son was caught taking a bribe by Surat Anti-Corruption Bureau officials a couple of months ago. Leelaben’s name too had come up in the case but she was not arrested. At the time, Rayka had issued the notice, seeking her explanation.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Rayka confirmed the action taken against the three municipal councillors from the party, “We have taken stern action against two of our female elected municipal councilors in Surat Municipal Corporation, for anti-party activities,” Rayka said. “We have also issued show cause notice to one more female councillor of Congress party Leelaben Sonavne, after her name cropped up in an ACB case on her son.”