Two arrested for raping minor

Ambala police arrested two youths after a 17-year-old minor girl alleged that she was gang raped by the them.

The accused live in the same street as her in Ambala. The victim complained to police that when she was passing through the street, the two caught hold of her and took her in a room on the first floor of a shop and raped her.

The Ambala City police post no. 2 incharge Navtej Singh said that the girl has undergone medical examination. The accused were also produced in court.