Two arrested for poaching migratory birds in Odisha

Wildlife personnel have arrested two poachers in Odisha’s Chilika area and seized four bird carcasses from them, a senior forest officer said. The accused duo, arrested on Saturday, had poisoned three purple moorhens and one jacana, said Divisional Forest Officer, Chilka wildlife division, Bikash Ranjan Das. The two poachers, aged around 17 years, are residents of Tentuliapada area of the district, Das said.

Despite the initiatives taken by the wildlife officials to check poaching around Chilka, hunting of migratory birds continues unabated in the lagoon, said a source in the forest department. In the past one month, at least four bird poachers have been arrested from the lake’s vicinity, he said.

