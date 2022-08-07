scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Trivedi: People of certain community involved in forging papers to grab land

According to the release, Trivedi, who was welcomed by local BJP leaders and Matar BJP MLA Kesrisinh Solanki when he arrived for the “surprise visit”, examined a total of 1,730 revenue records, of which, 628 were found to be "suspicious", the release said.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
August 7, 2022 1:31:05 am
Trivedi has ordered a primary investigation into the 628 cases while 260 others —amounting to land measuring 1,900 bighas at a market value of Rs 200 crore — have been served notices after being held liable for action.(Express photo)

Gujarat Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi on Saturday paid a “surprise” visit to Matar taluka in Kheda district to examine revenue records and direct inquiries into “suspicious” cases of alleged land grabbing by way of forged documents and misuse of similar sounding names.

In a release issued by the Gujarat government later on Saturday, Trivedi has been quoted as saying that people from a “particular community” were being “funded to pose as fake farmers” and usurp properties, including those belonging to temples in the state.

According to the release, Trivedi, who was welcomed by local BJP leaders and Matar BJP MLA Kesrisinh Solanki when he arrived for the “surprise visit”, examined a total of 1,730 revenue records, of which, 628 were found to be “suspicious”, the release said.

Trivedi has ordered a primary investigation into the 628 cases while 260 others —amounting to land measuring 1,900 bighas at a market value of Rs 200 crore — have been served notices after being held liable for action.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...Premium
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...Premium
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...

Trivedi has also ordered an examination of revenue records for the last five years.

The release quotes Trivedi as saying, “People of a certain community have been involved in creating forged documents to grab lands… It has also come to the notice of the administration that they receive funding in order to become fake farmers. Such elements have also turned lands belonging to temples in their names… The state government will not spare such elements. It is unfortunate that they do not even spare lands belonging to temples.”

“In Vansar village, the administrator deleted the name of Prannath Mahadev during the sale and showed a purchase… In the holy month of Shravan, the person who has usurped this Mahadev temple land, will not be spared… Gujarat government will not spare anyone who tries to usurp or stake a claim on any land belonging to any religious place of worship or agricultural purpose,” the release added.

The release cites a case from Matar, where land belonging to a person of one religious faith was willed to a person of another faith.

The release also states that the government will prosecute the ‘wrongdoer’ of another case where the land belonging to a person of one caste was “usurped” by a member of another caste.

Similarly, the release also cites a case from Rudani village in Mehmadabad taluka where the nephew of a woman from a minority community usurped her property by forging documents to prove that the similar-sounding names of the landowner and her sister belonged to “one person”. The release states that the state government will prosecute the sister, who usurped the land property as well as her son, whose name was ‘maliciously entered’ into the records.

The release quotes Trivedi further as saying, “The state should beware fake farmers. The state will initiate a stern action against such farmers and we are keeping a watch on them. Those who reap the benefits of government schemes meant for farmers by posing as farmers on fake documents will be punished severely. The lands of the fake farmers will be taken over by the government.”

Trivedi also warned officials that if they are found guilty of being party to the manipulation of revenue records and the creation of forged documents, the officials will also be punished.

The revenue minster said that the examination of land records of various villages of talukas across the district had revealed several cases where manipulations were made to records of persons having similar names.

Trivedi also said that the manipulations could be a result of “a mistake or a bad intention” of the administration, which is a subject of departmental
inquiry.

Trivedi did not respond to calls and text messages, seeking a comment, on Saturday.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 01:31:05 am

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

2

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

3

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals

5

Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: PM Modi meets Jagdeep Dhankhar, congratulates him on being elected next V-P

Featured Stories

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Opinion

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
CWG Day 9 LIVE

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable
CWG

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

India beat Windies, seal T20I series

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Premium
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement