Trivedi: People of certain community involved in forging papers to grab land

August 7, 2022 1:31:05 am
Gujarat Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi on Saturday paid a “surprise” visit to Matar taluka in Kheda district to examine revenue records and direct inquiries into “suspicious” cases of alleged land grabbing by way of forged documents and misuse of similar sounding names.
In a release issued by the Gujarat government later on Saturday, Trivedi has been quoted as saying that people from a “particular community” were being “funded to pose as fake farmers” and usurp properties, including those belonging to temples in the state.
According to the release, Trivedi, who was welcomed by local BJP leaders and Matar BJP MLA Kesrisinh Solanki when he arrived for the “surprise visit”, examined a total of 1,730 revenue records, of which, 628 were found to be “suspicious”, the release said.
Trivedi has ordered a primary investigation into the 628 cases while 260 others —amounting to land measuring 1,900 bighas at a market value of Rs 200 crore — have been served notices after being held liable for action.
Subscriber Only Stories
Trivedi has also ordered an examination of revenue records for the last five years.
The release quotes Trivedi as saying, “People of a certain community have been involved in creating forged documents to grab lands… It has also come to the notice of the administration that they receive funding in order to become fake farmers. Such elements have also turned lands belonging to temples in their names… The state government will not spare such elements. It is unfortunate that they do not even spare lands belonging to temples.”
“In Vansar village, the administrator deleted the name of Prannath Mahadev during the sale and showed a purchase… In the holy month of Shravan, the person who has usurped this Mahadev temple land, will not be spared… Gujarat government will not spare anyone who tries to usurp or stake a claim on any land belonging to any religious place of worship or agricultural purpose,” the release added.
The release cites a case from Matar, where land belonging to a person of one religious faith was willed to a person of another faith.
The release also states that the government will prosecute the ‘wrongdoer’ of another case where the land belonging to a person of one caste was “usurped” by a member of another caste.
Similarly, the release also cites a case from Rudani village in Mehmadabad taluka where the nephew of a woman from a minority community usurped her property by forging documents to prove that the similar-sounding names of the landowner and her sister belonged to “one person”. The release states that the state government will prosecute the sister, who usurped the land property as well as her son, whose name was ‘maliciously entered’ into the records.
The release quotes Trivedi further as saying, “The state should beware fake farmers. The state will initiate a stern action against such farmers and we are keeping a watch on them. Those who reap the benefits of government schemes meant for farmers by posing as farmers on fake documents will be punished severely. The lands of the fake farmers will be taken over by the government.”
Trivedi also warned officials that if they are found guilty of being party to the manipulation of revenue records and the creation of forged documents, the officials will also be punished.
The revenue minster said that the examination of land records of various villages of talukas across the district had revealed several cases where manipulations were made to records of persons having similar names.
Trivedi also said that the manipulations could be a result of “a mistake or a bad intention” of the administration, which is a subject of departmental
inquiry.
Trivedi did not respond to calls and text messages, seeking a comment, on Saturday.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
GCCI writes to Union Minister seeking revision of hospital charges
Liquor wars: Govt trains guns on former L-G, Sisodia says he changed stance on vends
BJP firefights after video shows man abusing woman in Noida: ‘No association with party’
Hand, Foot & Mouth Disease cases up, parents want online classes
CWG wrestling: After anxious moments off the mat to ‘make weight’, Ravi Dahiya shows swagger on it to win gold
Weekly Horoscope, August 7, 2022 – August 13 , 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Man attacked over ‘social media status supporting Nupur Sharma’; 14 booked
Mumbai: Moderate rainfall; monsoon activity to stay, says IMD
Money laundering case: ED quizzes Varsha Raut for 10 hrs
Should be ready for civic polls: Ajit Pawar tells party workers
Centre junks 3-year Byculla zoo plan to procure zebras from Israel
Two killed in road mishap on Pune-Solapur Rd