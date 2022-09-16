Tripura CPI(M) demands probe over ‘large number’ of motorcycles with UP number plates at govt-run hostel

The Tripura unit of CPI(M) on Friday flagged concerns over the alleged procurement and assembly of a large number of motorcycles with registration numbers of Uttar Pradesh in the premise of the government-run Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel at Gurkhabasti in Agartala since last week and demanded a probe in the matter.

The concern came in the backdrop of CPI(M)’s allegations that BJP had used motorcycles from outside the state prior to the 2018 Assembly election to campaign in Tripura. They had also said that most of the vehicles which stayed back after the polls were used to perpetrate political violence.

In his letter to the Chief Secretary, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury wrote that as the state would go to polls in February next year, the people of state have reasons to apprehend that these bikes would be misused to loot the voting rights of the people, particularly of the supporters of the Opposition party.

“….it is fervently requested to order for an impartial inquiry with competent authority to ascertain who procured these bikes and for what purpose and whether those were transported to Tripura legally. In the event, the finding of the inquiry reveals any malafide intension, these must be confiscated immediately,” Chaudhury wrote in the letter.

He stated that before the last Assembly election in 2018, in the name of electioneering, BJP had distributed among their workers hundreds of bikes which they retained even after the election was over. “Those bikes were ruthlessly misused for carrying out repression on the Opposition supporters and subverting democratic rights of the common people,” the letter read.

The communist party leader also said that all elections held in the BJP regime, including the local body election as well as the Parliament and assembly bye-elections, were reduced to “complete mockery” using the “bike-ridden terror-mongers” of the state.

“The democratic rights, human rights, and the fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution have just been denied by the ruling party by suppressing resentment using their bike brigade. The rule of law has been replaced by rule of the jungle. Thus the bikes have appeared before the peace-loving people of the state as their misfortune,” he said in his letter.

A senior BJP leader, who didn’t wish to be named, said the party would issue a statement on the subject later and added on condition of anonymity that the motorcycles brought before 2018 were brought for political campaigns and not for any violence. “The Opposition parties are detached from the people and are trying to create issues out of nothing,” he said.