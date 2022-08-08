Tired of indifferent attitude of MC, body of residents fills road pits at Zirakpur

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the residents welfare associations (RWA) repaired the pits on the roads in Zirakpur, after its members alleged that the Municipal Council (MC) had failed to deliver and repair the roads.

President of the JAC, Sukhdev Chaudhary, said that they have been asking the MC officials to visit the roads in the towns,

but the officials failed following which the residents took matters into their own hands.

He added that in the coming days, the JAC shall fill more pits in the area on the VIP road.

“The MC had been delaying the work of repairing the road for long and the officials did not listen to us, the bad roads even resulted in the death of a biker after he fist fell in a pit and then hit an electric poll,” Chaudhary said.

He further added that they shall also take up the issue with the local MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa.

Zirakpur has been facing the worst waterlogging in the past few years, during rains, and the residents have complained of lackadaisical attitude of the authorities.