Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Three women held with cannabis by Thane Crime Branch

By: Express News Service | Thane | Published: May 31, 2018 3:58:17 am
Three women were arrested by the Thane Crime Branch for allegedly carrying around to 50 kg of cannabis Wednesday near Kalyan station.

The women — Junnu Dakwa (45), Sarojini Swain (31) and Babbi Reddi (35) — had come from Odisha, police said. Crime branch unit V officers said they had received information that some people were set to arrive with cannabis.

“We laid a trap and arrested three women. When we checked their luggage, we found 49.728 kg of cannabis stashed in four bags,” said a senior officer.

