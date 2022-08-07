Three puppies die after getting stuck in 35-foot-deep borewell for 29 hours

August 7, 2022 2:30:12 am
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police teams were pressed into service on Saturday after three puppies fell into a 35-foot-deep borewell in Bhagomajra village in Kharar.
The puppies were stuck in borewell with a diametre of around 6 cm for around 29 hours. Even as the five-member NDRF team continued its rescue operation for seven hours and used earthmovers and pipes to supply oxygen, the puppies couldn’t be saved.
Residents said that some labourers had spotted the puppies playing in the area but they later went missing. Residents came to know of the incident around 5 pm on Friday and animal welfare groups were informed. The incident went viral on social media on Saturday, following which the NDRF team was called in.
Sources said that a man had started the work of a borewell in Bhagomajra village but due to some dispute with the contractor, the work was suspended. Police said that a labourer told them that they saw the puppies playing near the borewell site. “The labourer said that the puppies disappeared suddenly and he started looking for them. He finally found the puppies stuck in the pit late on Thursday,” police said, adding that even after digging up around 35-feet, the NDRF saw no movement in the puppies.
Kharar (city) Station House Officer Sunil Kumar said, “The NDRF team then inserted a camera inside the borewell to check the status and tried to give oxygen to the puppies but they didn’t survive. We are looking for the missing owner of the land where the borewell was being dug up and will take action accordingly.”
Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravinder Singh had earlier in the day said that NDRF has been informed and rescue work was going on.
Meanwhile, residents said that the puppies couldn’t be saved because of the lackadaisical attitude of the administration. “The incident took place on Thursday and the administration took action only Saturday when it went viral on social media. If the NDRF team was informed earlier, the puppies could have been saved,” a resident said.
