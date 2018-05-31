Three of a family killed in road accident

Three members of a family, including a minor, were killed when their car collided with a PRTC bus at Jandiala-Nakodar road here on Wednesday. The family was on their way to Nakodar. Bus was trying to overtake a vehicle which led to accident.

Deceased has been identified as Balwinder Kaur (60) her nephew Harminder Singh (23) and her grandson Jorawar Singh (4), resident of Sikandarpur village here. The victims were travelling in an Indica car when it had a head on collision with bus near Sarihn village.

A woman and her grandson died on the spot while her nephew succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital. SHO Nakodar Jaswinder Singh said, a case under Sections 279 (Rash driving) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of IPC against bus driver, who is yet to be identified.

