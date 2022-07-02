Three arrested with 137 gm heroin, police claim link with Bishnoi gang

In an early morning raid, Kharar police on Saturday arrested three people and claimed to have recovered 137 gm heroin and Rs. 3.07 lakh in drug money from their possession.

According to the police, the arrested accused also had alleged links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is accused of gunning down Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The arrested accused were identified as Devraj Sharma, and his sons Bunty Sharma and Gaurav Sharma alias Gauri, all of who are resident of Raja Ram Colony, Badmajra.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vivek Sheel Soni, said that a special search operation — under the supervision of Kharar (I) Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bikramjit Singh Brar and Balongi SHO Inspector, Pariwinkel Grewal, was launched in the wee hours of Saturday at Badmajra village and recovered 137 gm heroin worth lakhs as well as some drug money from the possession of the accused.

A case under sections 21,22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was later lodged at Balongi police station.

The SSP further said that during interrogation, Gaurav and Bunty have revealed that they are associated with one Rajinder Singh Joker of Bhiwani, who is an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Joker, the men claimed, were at presenton the run and was being hunted by the police in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

“Joker had provided logistics and the hideout at Uklana Mandi City of Hisar to the shooters involved in the Moosewala murder,” the SSP said.

The accused, police said, were already wanted in an attempt to murder case and that of an Arms Act at Phase 1 police station.

The SSP added that Bunty’s elder brother Ravi is presently lodged in jail in the case of an auto rickshaw driver’s murder at Balongi in January this year.

“Further investigations in the case and information about others associated with the gang and their areas of drug distribution is on,” the SSP stated.