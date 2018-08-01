This year’s kawad yatra comes with a mobile app

According to ADM (E) Kumar Vineet, approximately 15,000 pilgrims are expected to pass through Gautam Budh Nagar district, with many more converging at various temples. (File) According to ADM (E) Kumar Vineet, approximately 15,000 pilgrims are expected to pass through Gautam Budh Nagar district, with many more converging at various temples. (File)

Anticipating a massive movement of kawad yatra pilgrims through Meerut, the Divisional Commissioner of the region has issued an advisory to ensure that the ‘Kawad Yatra Management App’ is downloaded and utilised by all districts of the division.

The app, available on android devices, enables pilgrims to track facilities available — nearest hospital, police station, temples, and kawad service camp — along their route. The app will add contact details of officers on duty at each of these centres.

The administration is streamlining efforts to regulate the flow of traffic while pilgrims make their way on foot, Kumar said. “We will try to monitor flow of traffic from high-rise buildings. There is a point in the route where pilgrims will cross the main road near Noida Sector 14A; we will depute a two-four roster of traffic duty there,” he added.

SP (RA) Aashish Shrivastava said that in the district’s rural areas, police will depute maximum force at Bhaipur

Brahmanan, where pilgrims converge at a famous Shiva temple: “We will deploy an outpost with 30 sub-inspectors and 100 constables in the area to maintain safety.”

