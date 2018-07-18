Tamil Nadu: Russian tourist ‘sexually assaulted’ in Tiruvannamalai, six detained

The police has detained six people in connection with the incident (File Photo) The police has detained six people in connection with the incident (File Photo)

A 21-year-old Russian was allegedly sexually assaulted in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, where she was visiting the Ramana Ashram. She was found unconscious in a service apartment on Monday with injuries on her body, including bite marks, reported news agency PTI. The police, which recovered some drugs from the apartment, believe the victim lost consciousness after consuming some substance.

The victim, who is now conscious, is recuperating at a local hospital. Six people have been detained in connection with the incident.

Tiruvannamalai is a temple town about 190 km from Chennai.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd