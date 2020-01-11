Surat: Father sentenced to death for rape and murder of 14-yr-old

The Additional Session Judge of Surat district, P S Kala charged the accused under IPC section 302, 315, 376(2)(I)(N) and POCSO sections 4, 5 (J) (2)(N). (Representational Image) The Additional Session Judge of Surat district, P S Kala charged the accused under IPC section 302, 315, 376(2)(I)(N) and POCSO sections 4, 5 (J) (2)(N). (Representational Image)

The Surat district court on Friday sentenced to death a 37-year-old man, convicted for the rape and murder of his 14-year-old daughter in 2017. The accused, who is from Orissa, is at present lodged in Surat central jail.

The Additional Session Judge of Surat district, P S Kala charged the accused under IPC section 302, 315, 376(2)(I)(N) and POCSO sections 4, 5 (J) (2)(N).

The body of the girl was found by a passer-by in the bushes on June 30, 2017. After conducting a postmortem, the police registered a case of rape and murder and began a probe. When the girl’s identity was established, her father was called for questioning. He identified the body and also confessed to killing his daughter “as she became pregnant and was unwilling to disclose the name of the father”.

Police then arrested the accused on July 6, 2017. They also carried out a DNA test of the accused and the foetus of the deceased girl and they matched.

In his statements to police, the accused had said that the deceased was his step-daughter. He also confessed to raping her regularly in their house.

The additional public prosecutor told the court that the case be considered as a rarest of rare and requested capital punishment for the accused. He had also cited 12 judgments of the Supreme Court wherein those accused of similar crime were sentenced to death.

Talking to The Indian Express, the additional public prosecutor said, “This is a historical judgment and we welcome it. The accused deserves maximum punishment for the heinous crime he committed.”

The defense lawyer said, “We will first study the order and then consider challenging it in the High Court.”

