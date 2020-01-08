Surat: 4 women fall sick after breakfast in Shatabdi, probe finds stale food

On complaints by the four women, station director sent his team to the train’s pantry car and collected samples of bread and butter. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/Representational Image) On complaints by the four women, station director sent his team to the train’s pantry car and collected samples of bread and butter. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/Representational Image)

Four women travelling by Shatabdi train from Mumbai to Surat reportedly fell sick after having food provided by the catering services. Following complaints, officials at the Surat railway station collected samples from the train’s pantry and found fungus in butter and bread supplied.

According to railway sources, a group of around 40 women from Mumbai were on their way to Surat on a one-day tour, in C-7 coach of Shatabi, on Tuesday. They were given bread and butter for breakfast in the train. After the breakfast, four women of the group felt uneasiness and started vomiting.

When the train reached at Bhestan railway station in Surat city, passengers pulled the emergency chain and stopped the train. Bhestan station master reached the coach and the women complained about feeling uneasy after having breakfast provided by the caterers in the train. The station master made medical arrangements for them at Surat railway station.

Surat railway station director CR Garuda, along with doctors and nurses were present at the platform to provide treatment to the women as soon as they arrived. On complaints by the four women, the station director sent his team to the train’s pantry car and collected samples of bread and butter.

Talking to The Indian Express, Garuda said, “Four women were stable after being given medical treatment at the railway station. On the basis of their complaint, we collected samples and found fungus in the bread and butter supplied. We have made a report on the complaint and sent it to the senior divisional commercial manager in Mumbai division. The IRCTC looks after the catering in the trains and the contract was given to Sunshine Caterers. We have recommended heavy penalty.”

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App