Surat: 17-year-old mother detained for abandoning newborn

Three days after a newborn was found abandoned on the roadside in Kapodara area, Surat police on Monday detained the baby’s 17-year-old mother. She was sent to juvenile home and later released on bail in the evening.

A resident of Kapodara area found the baby in a plastic bag on January 3. He immediately informed the police control room. Kapodara police reached the spot and sent the baby to a hospital. The baby is reportedly out of danger, but is still under observation. The doctors said the baby is premature born.

Following this, a case was lodged against unknown persons under IPC 317. The police zeroed in on the girl after scanning the CCTV footage of the area from where the baby was found. In the video, the girl could be seen going to the spot with a plastic bag in her hand, but she returned empty handed, police said. The police identified the girl with the help of the residents and on Monday detained her and sent her to a juvenile home.

Initially she denied any involvement in it, but when she was shown the CCTV footage, she broke down and confessed, police said. “The girl had been staying with her aunt here since August 2019. The girl told us that she was having an affair with a boy and got pregnant. She dumped the baby right after giving birth to it on Friday. However, the family has not pressed any charges against the baby’s father. The girl was detained and sent to a juvenile home and later released in the evening,” police said.

