Sultanpur Lodhi: Residents worried about town’s limited sewage capacity, Punjab govt assures it is prepared

Ahead of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, the administration is having a tough time grappling with cleanliness and sanitation in Sultanpur Lodhi due to its small size and limited sewage capacity. The Punjab government is estimating around 6 million pilgrims to visit the holy city between November 1 and 20.

Residents too are worried about how the town with a population of 18,000 will handle the coming weeks.

“How can our small city accommodate such a huge number of pilgrims? It will be difficult to manage the cleanliness of the city and even visitors may create a sanitation problem,” said Rajinder Singh, a shopkeeper.

“I am worried our sanitation system will get choked when lakhs of people come here daily,” said Mohan Kumar, another resident of the town.

Punjab government officials however are confident of handle such a huge number of visitors and said that all arrangements are in place.

Apart from the three tent cities, which will accommodate 35,000 people, thousands more will be made to stay in nearby villages, and in this way the burden on the sanitation system will be distributed, officials said, adding that separate arrangements are being made so the city’s sewage system is not adversely affected.

A senior officer in the Public Works Department (PWD) said 1,908 toilets, 1,476 urinals, 132 bathing units and 20 VIP toilets are being set up in the three tent cities, pandal, parking area and langar sites. New Delhi-based Anchor Container Services Pvt. Ltd. has been hired for this service, awarded the contact for Rs 551.97 lakh. This firm will operate and maintain the toilets, said the officer, adding that teams have been deployed on site and the material has been dispatched in three batches till date.

Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema said that several arrangements of cleanliness and sanitation have been put in place by the local government and the municipal committee of Sultanpur Lodhi.

The government has purchased 26 Tata Ace vehicles for lifting garbage, 45 e-rickshaws, 14 tractor trollies, 54 rickshaw rehris and two JCBs (on rent from October 21 to November 20), 60 big dustbins, 2,390 20-kg capacity dustbins, 4,550 sweepers and instruments for cleaning, for which the M/s Crystal of New Delhi concessionaire has been hired and 16 officials of the concessionaire are presently inspecting/surveying the town before finalising the deployment plan.

Insecticide, sanitiser, phenyl, acid and phenyl balls are also being purchased.

The government has also deputed administrative/supervisory and technical staff like executive officers, inspectors etc. at Sultanpur Lodhi.

A total of 1,500 sanitation staff are working to clean roads from Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk to Gurdwara Ber Sahib.t

“Sewerage discharge from toilets and urinals in tent cities will be collected in septage pits dug up in each tent city. The same will be lifted and transported to Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) at Makhu and Zira on a daily basis in around 100 trucks from collection points. To facilitate the movement of service vehicles during Mela (celebrations) days, service support roads have been designated on which these vehicles will move,” said Cheema, adding that they are aware about the city’s limited capacity but the government is making all arrangements and the public must cooperate by using dustbins.