Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Spurned lover kills dental student in Andhra Pradesh

The assailant, a software professional, also allegedly threatened to commit suicide and cut his hand before the locals overpowered him late on Monday night.

According to the police, the victim Tapaswi (20) was a third year student of BDS in Vijayawada. (File Photo)

An allegedly failed love affair led to the murder of a dental student in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The assailant, a software professional, also allegedly threatened to commit suicide and cut his hand before the locals overpowered him late on Monday night. He has been handed over to the police.

According to the police, the victim Tapaswi (20) was a third year student of BDS in Vijayawada.

She came in contact with one Gnaneswar on social media two years ago. Their friendship blossomed into love but, over the past few months, differences had cropped up between them.

Ever since, she had been avoiding him even as he tried to patch.

