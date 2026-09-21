Shimla residents flag blasting, cracks in houses, NHAI denies claims

Locals in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, have alleged “rampant blasting” during the construction of twin tunnels on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway bypass, and have raised concerns over cracks appearing in the foundations and retaining walls of several houses.
The tunnels pass beneath the densely populated Cemetery locality.
The project, executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has been temporarily halted following complaints from residents.
A 65-year-old retired college professor said, “We are three families who jointly purchased land here and subsequently constructed our houses separately. That was almost 10 years ago. We never noticed any unusual activity affecting the foundations, retaining walls, or walls of our houses. But in the last fortnight… we noticed large cracks in the retaining walls and foundations, which are supported by concrete bases because of the hilly terrain.”
Surjeet Singh Patial, while pointing to a visible crack in one of the retaining walls near his two-storey house, also said the residents were aware of the ongoing twin-tunnel construction from both sides. “We believe these cracks are due to the tunnelling work.”
Patial said the NHAI officials had responded to the complaints and temporarily stopped the tunnelling work while repairs were undertaken.
“NHAI has taken note of the situation and stopped the work. Repairs have been started using grouting, crack sealing and other measures. But we do not know whether this will provide a permanent solution,” he said.
Another resident, on the condition of anonymity, said, “We spent all our savings on constructing this house, and now the house is also showing signs of damage.”
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Just about 15 metres away, another multi-storeyed building houses several independent residential units. One of them belongs to 60-year-old Parshotma Devi.
She asked, “There is hardly a wall in my house that has not developed cracks… They appeared within a week. We have been living here for the last 12 years. Why have these cracks appeared only now?”
Pointing to a large crack in her kitchen, Devi said, “God knows what is behind those loud noises. Some people say blasting is being carried out, while others say the noise is generated by vehicular movement.”
Vineet Sharma, the councillor of Ward 22, said, “There have been numerous complaints about alleged blasting being carried out between 2.30 am and 4.30 am for tunnel construction. Residents believe the cracks are emerging due to blasting. We lodged complaints with the local administration and the Deputy Commissioner, Shimla. Initially, no one paid heed to our concerns, following which we decided to protest.”
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He also said a team of senior administrative officials inspected the affected houses and directed NHAI and the construction companies to stop the work until the damage was assessed and the cause was established. This ward is located in Shanti Vihar, which includes the affected Cemetery area.
The house of Brijesh Dhareul, a Cemetery resident, has also developed cracks. Dhareul said, “The under-construction twin tunnels are not straight; there are curves in the alignment. While rocks can be excavated using machinery in some sections, it becomes more difficult in curved sections. We strongly suspect that blasting has been used for rock excavation and cutting.”
The NHAI officials, however, denied all claims of blasting at the affected site.
The Project Director of the Kalka-Shimla highway project, Anand Dhayia, said the claims of blasting were based on rumours. “Blasting at this site has been suspended since November 2025. Blasting cannot be carried out without the approval of the district administration. So far, there is no permission for blasting for this twin-tunnel section.”
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The Project Manager of Bharat Construction (India) Pvt Ltd, Sadanand Mohanty, said controlled blasting was carried out at another section of the project until November 2025. “That was at another end of the tunnel, near Chalonthi. Later, residents raised objections… We stopped the activity.”
About the cracks in the Cemetery area, Sanjauli, he said, “We have started repairing the cracks… installed equipment, including Geodetic Reflective Targets and Ground Settlement Markers, to assess any disturbance or movement affecting the land, houses and the hill.”
Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said residents had approached him with complaints that the cracks had developed reportedly because of the tunnelling work. “I deputed officials to visit the affected houses and areas. Based on the preliminary findings, we instructed NHAI and its concessionaires to stop the ongoing tunnelling work. The exact cause of the cracks is yet to be ascertained.”
A team from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) also visited the affected site to assess the situation and prepare a report on the possible causes of the cracks.
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Additional District Magistrate (Protocol) Gyan Sagar Negi also led a team that inspected the affected houses on Saturday and assessed cracks reported in eight buildings.
Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader and former Shimla Municipal Corporation mayor Sanjay Chauhan demanded a high-level inquiry into the project, saying the visible cracks could indicate a larger problem. “If corrective measures are not adopted, these cracks could turn into a catastrophic situation — Cemetery is a densely populated area.”
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
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