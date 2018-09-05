Shamli: Class IX boy kills 15-yr-old

Police said the accused and his cousin, who was also allegedly at the spot, are absconding. (Image for representational purpose) Police said the accused and his cousin, who was also allegedly at the spot, are absconding. (Image for representational purpose)

A Class IX student allegedly shot dead a 15-year-old boy while the latter was standing outside a bookshop in Shamli district’s Kandhla area Tuesday.

The victim — identified as Prayanshu — was a Class X student and resident of Sarnawali village in Muzaffarnagar, situated around 13 km from Kandhla. The accused belongs to another village in Muzaffarnagar. Police said the accused and his cousin, who was also allegedly at the spot, are absconding. An FIR was registered against the two boys on murder charges on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s uncle Manpal.

The murder is suspected to be a fallout of an altercation that took place around a month ago between Prayanshu and the accused while they were playing. As per preliminary investigation, Prayanshu had allegedly thrashed the accused during the argument, said Additional Superintendent of police, Shamli, Ajay Pratap Singh.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kandhla police station Anil Kumar Singh said, “On Tuesday morning, Prayanshu reached school late. Since the main door of the campus was closed, he could not enter. So he and his classmate went to a nearby bookshop. While they were there, the accused arrived on a motorcycle. The Class IX had a heated argument with Prayanshu and the former took out a countrymade pistol and opened fire at Prayanshu. A bullet hit Prayanshu’s neck and he fell on the ground. In the meantime, both the accused escaped on the motorcycle.” Prayanshu and the accused belong to different schools, both their fathers are farmers

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App