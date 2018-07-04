Seventeen-year-old dies of drug overdose, injections recovered near body

Maternal uncle of the deceased informed the police that he was into drugs for the past four years and the family tired their best to get him treated, but he could not come out of it. Maternal uncle of the deceased informed the police that he was into drugs for the past four years and the family tired their best to get him treated, but he could not come out of it.

IN yet another case of alleged drug overdose, body of a 17-year-old was recovered from near a vegetable market in Nawanshahr’s Balachaur sub-division Tuesday. The deceased, who had started consuming drugs at the age of 13, had just returned from a drug-addiction center a week ago, police said. Few bottles and injections were also recovered from near

the body.

Maternal uncle of the deceased informed the police that he was into drugs for the past four years and the family tired their best to get him treated, but he could not come out of it. He was even admitted in a hospital for treatment several times, but the efforts went in vain. The father of the deceased lives in USA, and he was staying with his mother and elder sister at a rented accommodation in Balachaur town.

He had gone to Bullewal village where his maternal parents are residing and he went missing for last two days. A police complaint was also lodged in this regard. Today afternoon, police recovered the body and sent it for a post mortem.

