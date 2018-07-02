Seven people, including two toddlers, die in car crash at Gadchiroli

Kamal Maroti Mittalwar (35), Maroti Keshavrao Mittalwar (60), Lata Maroti Mittalwar (55), Shrinita Kamal Mittalwar (5 months) and Saras Sandip Mittalwar (One-and-a-half years) died on the spot. Kamal Maroti Mittalwar (35), Maroti Keshavrao Mittalwar (60), Lata Maroti Mittalwar (55), Shrinita Kamal Mittalwar (5 months) and Saras Sandip Mittalwar (One-and-a-half years) died on the spot.

SEVEN people, including five of a family, died in a road accident near Jimalgatta in Gadchiroli on Sunday. The mishap occurred around 8.30 pm, when a Baleno carrying members of Mittalwar family from Chandrapur to Kaleshwar temple in the Adilabad district of Telangana across the Sironcha border, was hit by a kali-peeli taxi.

Kamal Maroti Mittalwar (35), Maroti Keshavrao Mittalwar (60), Lata Maroti Mittalwar (55), Shrinita Kamal Mittalwar (5 months) and Saras Sandip Mittalwar (One-and-a-half years) died on the spot. Two others from the second vehicle, Nikhil Devrao, Mohurle (28), and driver Sandip Anandrao Gadap (40) also died in the accident.

Five passengers, Seema Kamal Mittalwar, Archana Sandip Mittalwar, Trisha Sudhir Akkewar, Pratima Devrao Mohurle and Devrao Sakharam Mohurke were injured and have been admitted to the sub-district hospital of Aheri.

