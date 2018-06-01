SAD-BJP candidate is Lalru civic body’s vice-president

The SAD leaders earlier alleged that the Congress party was delaying the elections. (Representational photo) The SAD leaders earlier alleged that the Congress party was delaying the elections. (Representational photo)

The SAD-BJP candidate won the vice-president’s election for Lalru Municipal Council on Thursday. The elections for the post, which was lying vacant for the last 18 months, had been postponed twice before, leading the SAD leaders to allege that the Congress party was delaying the elections.

The elections were held under the supervision of Derabassi Sub-divisional Magistrate Paramjeet Singh. Both the SAD and Congress have a strength of eight members each in the house. The SAD-BJP combine got majority with the vote of Shiromani Akali Dal’s MLA from Derabassi, and its candidate Bhupinder Rana won the elections.As the vice-president’s post was lying vacant for long, the SAD approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which ordered to hold the elections on April 16, but the polls were delayed as the SDM had to go on a leave. The court then fixed May 16 for holding the elections, but the elections could not be held as the SDM again went on leave. ens

