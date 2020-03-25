RSS swayamsevaks must follow lockdown discipline: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has called upon swayamsevaks (volunteers) to continue doing their work by following the three-week lockdown announced by the government to combat the novel coronavirus.

In a special message aired on Wednesday, Bhagwat said, “the RSS has a way of functioning. It can be altered as per the needs of the times. We can still come together in small numbers, if need be within our families. After all, coming together and praying is what the RSS (shakhas) is all about.”

He further said, “the swayamsevaks are studied in observing discipline for the national cause. So, they can rise to this occasion effortlessly. They must follow the discipline that the lockdown mandates to spread the message across the country.”

“Swayamsevaks have already stated doing relief work at some places. They can now take it to the entire country but by following the discipline it demands,” he said.

He further said, “sometimes you may wonder how we can take our task forward if we are unable to meet due to the need for social distancing. Our mission is to help people build their personalities (vyaktinirman), teach sanskaras (values) and also imbibe the sanskaras on society. Thus can be done even during fighting this war against the coronavirus.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd