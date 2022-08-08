Residents of housing society in New Chandigarh allege lack of civic amenities, poor construction

August 8, 2022 3:22:54 am
The residents in New Chandigarh’s residential society, Ambika Florence Park Housing Society, on Sunday held a protest against the lack civic amenities in the area.
A resident, Vinod Thakur, who led the demonstration, said that the residents had asked the company as well as the maintenance firm, Shri Vishnu Facility Management, how they could justify the substantial maintenance fee without addressing the residents’ concerns and delivering the promised facilities.
He alleged that several of their e-mails also went unanswered.
Another resident, Vishal Banga, said, “When I booked my house in 2018, the company showed me an eight-tower layout plan. But when I took possession of my house in 2021, I was shocked to find a ninth tower. The company said it had all the clearances, but since it never informed me about the change, I feel cheated.”
Sandeep Gupta, another resident of the housing society, also claimed that the construction quality is so poor that concrete was falling off the higher floors.
He said that even walking around the blocks within the housing complex was unsafe, adding that recently a huge chunk of concrete broke off the fifth floor and fell on his second-floor balcony.
“Thankfully, there was nobody standing in the balcony,” said Gupta.
New walls are showing cracks and losing plaster as well, Gupta alleged.
