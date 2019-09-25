Recession in Surat cutting and polishing industry: Diamond workers association seeks time with CM to request aid

Representatives of the Surat Diamond Workers’ Association have sought an appointment with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to apprise him of the recession in the city’s diamond cutting and polishing industry and to seek a relief package to tide over the crisis. The association says that five diamond polishers, who were laid off in the past six months due to the recession, had ended their lives.

Surat Ratna Kalakar Sangh (Surat Diamond Workers Association) president Jaysukh Gajera on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, seeking the appointment. “If we get permission to meet Chief Minister Rupani, we will explain the situation of the diamond industry and the pitiful situation of diamond polishers and their family members. We will request the state government to announce some relief package for the diamond polishers.”

He added, “In the past six months, five diamond polishers have committed suicide in the city. They hail from Saurashtra and had come here to Surat with their family to earn a living by working in the diamond factory. With the recession, factory owners have either reduced wages or laid off workers, while some factories even shut down.

“In a city like surat, it is difficult for diamond polishers to survive with his family (without a job). He cannot move back to his hometown too, because his children are getting educated in Surat. Those diamond polishers who fail to survive in the current situation end up committing suicide,” he added.

Diamond polisher Rajubhai Natubhai Kheni (30), who was a resident of Shayam Dham society in Sarthana, working at a factory in Varachha, is said to be the latest victim of the recession. He consumed poison on Saturday evening at BRTS canal road in Sarthana, and was rushed to a nearby hospital by a passerby. Kheni was declared dead on Sunday. Sarthana police said after primary investigation that Kheni had lost his job a couple of months ago and was facing financial strain, which could have led him to commit suicide.

There are over 3,500 small, medium and large diamond factories in Surat, which employ over 5 lakh diamond polishers, who mostly hail from villages in Saurashtra and North Gujarat, said former Surat Diamond Association president Babubhai Gujarati.

Sources in the diamond industry do not see the situation improving, as there has been no major demand from international buyers despite the Christmas season fast approaching. Earlier, factory owners used to start getting orders from international buyers for Christmas from July-August onwards, and polished diamonds were despatched abroad from Surat September onwards.

One of the top 10 diamond factory owners in Surat, on condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express, “Since we have experienced the recession period of 2008, we are taking extra precautions. At present, the situation is the same as earlier (in 2008), and diamond factory owners have reduced their production. The condition of unit owners is also pitiful as with no work, they are unable to bear the wages of diamond artisans, so they lay off some of them.”

He added, “Even this year, the diamond factory owners will not be able to give Diwali bonus to the artisans,” and explained, “The recession is not only in India but worldwide. Hong Kong is one of the biggest markets for jewellery but the protests there (against the mainland Chinese government) have affected the local diamond industry. The owners will keep their factory shut to survive, while the condition of diamond polishers is tough.”

Speaking about the families of the diamond workers who died, Gajera said, “We are trying to gather details about the family status of the five diamond polishers who committed suicide, and we will share it with the Chief minister. There are over 200 small diamond units that do not have any work during this recession. Till today, thousands of diamond polishers have lost their jobs in Surat. We have got 250 such complaints from laid-off diamond workers. We try to convince the owners but seeing the present situation, we cannot pressure them. Now the only way left is for the State government to extend help in terms of some compensation scheme.”