Pvt firm employee killed in public view

Deepak,a recently married 35-year-old employee of a private firm,was murdered in full public view at Banashankari by a gang of six who came in an auto around 6 pm Monday. He was a resident of Annapoorneshwari Nagar near Nagarabhavi and a native of Kunigal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) H S Revanna said the employee of Chaitra Irrigation and Developer (formerly Rajarajeswari International Polymer Company,Nagarabhavi) was exiting his office on K R Road to go home when he was attacked.

Deepak,who married a girl from Seshadripuram six months ago,died before he could be shifted to hospital,police said. They hinted at possible involvement of a jilted lover. Deepak did not have a criminal background,police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order,east) BK Singh said three special teams had been formed to arrest the killers.

