President’s nod for two bills passed by Gujarat Assembly

The amendment bill on chain snatching proposed to introduce new sections in the Indian Penal Code to enhance punishment for the offence to a minimum of five years’ and maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000.

President Ramnath Kovind has granted assent to two amendment bills passed by the Gujarat Assembly. (Source: File)

President Ramnath Kovind has granted assent to two amendment bills passed by the Gujarat Assembly, one related to the offence of chain snatching and another to the redevelopment of old apartments in the state, Minister of Legislative Affairs Pradeepsinh Jadeja said on Tuesday.

The amendment bill on chain snatching proposed to introduce new sections in the Indian Penal Code to enhance punishment for the offence to a minimum of five years’ and maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000. The bill also prescribed a punishment of three years’ rigorous imprisonment if a victim was injured in an incident of chain snatching.

The other bill, to amend the Gujarat Ownership Flats Act, 1973, prescribed that old buildings be redeveloped if 75% of residents give their consent. The bill was introduced keeping in mind the fact that old buildings that are not renovated or redeveloped in time, could pose a danger to the lives of people living in it.

