scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Must Read

Pregnant woman stomps on tubelights, seeks stricter law against sexual harassment

The event was organised by the woman's husband Kalairasan in association with Phoenix World Books Records

By: PTI | Coimbatore |
June 12, 2022 11:28:11 pm
The event was organised by the woman's husband Kalairasan in association with Phoenix World Books Records.(Image credit: pixabay)

Demanding a stringent legislation against increasing sexual harassment, a pregnant woman on Sunday tried to enter the World Book of Records by breaking 30 fluorescent lights with her barefeet and walked on them.

A traditional arts enthusiast Prakalakshmi made the attempt near here by stomping each light in 3.55 seconds while beating a drum to draw the attention of those in power to enact a stringent legislation on sexual harassment and strengthen the penal code for giving strict punishment.

The event was organised by the woman’s husband Kalairasan in association with Phoenix World Books Records.

The officials of Phoenix World Book Records recorded the achievement and awarded a certificate and a book to the woman.

Best of Express Premium
At biotech startup event, typhoid RT-PCR, cataract detection via WhatsAppPremium
At biotech startup event, typhoid RT-PCR, cataract detection via WhatsApp
‘Hoping for more direct tax than expectations this fiscal; looking at cry...Premium
‘Hoping for more direct tax than expectations this fiscal; looking at cry...
Bride and without prejudicePremium
Bride and without prejudice
The shot of Rajiv Gandhi getting hit — history in a framePremium
The shot of Rajiv Gandhi getting hit — history in a frame
More Premium Stories >>

The record attempt is going viral on the social media, the organisers said.
Kalairasan provides free coaching to students in traditional arts of Tamil Nadu like oyilattam, karakattam, drum-beating, they said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 12: Latest News
Advertisement