Pimpri Chinchwad: BRT system connecting Kalewadi, Dehu and Alandi Road to be open to public soon

The third Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) in Pimpri Chinchwad, which will connect Kalewadi, Dehu and Alandi Road, is expected to become operational in July. With this BRTS, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will have a higher number of BRT routes in its limits than the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Earlier this week, the 1.9-km-long Empire Estate flyover, connecting Kalewadi and the old Mumbai-Pune Highway, was thrown open. The construction of the flyover had delayed operations on this route, as land acquisition near Kalewadi was taking time. “The BRTS work along this new route is going on in full swing and we hope to start operations by July,” Vijay Bhojane, spokesperson of BRTS, told The Indian Express.

Along this route, 17 bus stations will be constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 200 crore. The new route will connect the industrial town to the expanding Dehu-Alandi Road. Three bus stops will be set up near Kalewadi and two near Empire Estate, along the highway.

This facility will reduce the congestion on the nearly 30-year-old Indira Gandhi bridge in Pimpri, which connects the twin towns of Pimpri and Chinchwad.

Though part of the work on the BRT route near Kalewadi was completed more than four years ago, the facility was never opened to public. “The bus stops and the BRT lanes are nearing completion. Once the road near the two industrial units in MIDC area is cleared, the route will be fully clear for operations,” said Bhojane.

