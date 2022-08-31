scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

People should be consulted on transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Shekhawat, who was in Mohali as part of the party’s strategy to visit the parliamentary constituencies in the state to connect with the people, also commented on vandalisation of a church in Tarn Taran district.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Jal Shakti and BJP in-charge for Punjab

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Wednesday said the people of Chandigarh should be consulted whether they want to go with Punjab or not.

Responding to a poser on what would be the BJP’s stand on transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, Shekhawat said that people should be consulted before any such move.

The Union Minister said the Punjab government should take action against the culprits.

“I would say that Punjab is a land where ‘gurus’ have sacrificed their lives to protect religion and if the religious conversions are taking place, the state government should also look into this,” he added.

Commenting on the release of ‘Bandi Sikhs’, Shekhawat said one prisoner is lodged in a Delhi jail and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal can better tell the status.

“The other prisoner is in Karnataka and his matter is pending in the court,” he added.

Talking about the polluted Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana, the Union Minister said that he had spoken with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the issue and the latter had assured him of resolving the issue within one year.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 02:35:00 pm
