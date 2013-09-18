Pay-n-park set to return in Bangalore after 8 yrs

After a break of eight years,pay and park is set to be reintroduced in Bangalore as the resource-strapped Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) tries to mop up Rs 80 crore a year in revenue this way.

Reintroduction of the system has been already cleared by the Urban Development Department under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The BBMP council is set to uphold it at a meeting on Wednesday.

The system will be packaged as Bangalore Initiative for Parking and initially restricted to the core city area.

Paid parking will be discussed in the BBMP council meeting Wednesday before its introduction in the region from Ulsoor to Sirsi Circle (east-west boundary) and from Lalbagh to Bangalore Palace (south-east boundary) is approved.

The region was once demarcated by the Kempegowda watch towers as the outer boundary of the city.

Paid parking is being introduced based on a study conducted by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport. The study revealed a parking demand for 4,800 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers in the region. It said the demand will increase in future and recommended a paid parking system.

Under the system,city roads will be divided into three packages.

Package A roads will be premium parking area,package B roads business parking area and package C roads ordinary parking area. The parking rates will be different in the three areas.

Two-wheelers will pay

Rs 5 to Rs 15 per hour and cars Rs 10 to Rs 30. Private buses and trucks will not be allowed to park in these areas. The parking fee may increase every year.

The BBMP is expecting a Rs 80-crore income from paid parking per year. Contracts will be for five years and parking fee will be collected though a fully automated system.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App