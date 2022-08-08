One held with pistol, live cartridges

August 8, 2022 3:26:33 am
The Kharar police arrested a man and recovered a .32 bore pistol and five live cartridges from him on Sunday. the accused was identified as Vikas alias Lucky, a resident of Badali in Kharar. The accused is said to be in the business of illegal weapons and was active in the area. He was arrested from near Badala village.
Lucky was arrested after the police got a tip-off that he was waiting for someone near the bus stand at Badala following which the police team nabbed him and recovered the ammunition from him. A police officer said that they have identified the people who indulge in illegal activities in the area and deal in illegal weapons. “It is a statewide crackdown on such people, our teams are working on such people and in the coming days more arrests shall take place,” a police officer added.
Meanwhile, a case under the relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at Kharar (city) police station against Lucky.
