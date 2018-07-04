One dead, two injured in wall collapse at Thane

A 35-year-old man died and two others were injured allegedly after a 30-feet society compound wall collapsed in Thane on Monday. According to sources, the wall came crashing down on one of the neighbouring houses around midnight. The deceased has been identified as Prakash Wavle.

According to Kasarwadavli police, Wavale and his wife, Bharti (29), lived in a hutment near the compound wall. Along with them, six-year-old Sami Jadhav, was also sleeping.

The compound wall collapsed partially into the house, sources said. “Wavale and his wife were buried under the rubble. By the time they could be rescued, Wavle died,” said a senior officer. According to the regional disaster management teams at the spot, the metal shed on the house also caused grievous injuries to the boy and Bharti.

“The roof fell in and got mangled, causing cuts and bruises to the child. He is, however, out of danger,” an officer said. The residents of the five houses near the compound wall realised what had happened only when they heard muffled crying of the injured. “There was a loud thud, but I thought it was the thunder…,” said one of the residents, Ruby Gaikwad. “The wall was not weak. How it came crashing down, we have no idea,” said another resident, Sonu Jadhav.

Police, who are looking for Sami’s parents, have lodged an accidental death report.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App