Noida: Woman alleges rape by Haryana MLA’s son

“The accused is facing charges under IPC sections 376 and 377,” said the SHO. “The accused is facing charges under IPC sections 376 and 377,” said the SHO.

Accused of allegedly raping and drugging a 27-year-old woman, the son of a Haryana MLA is on the run. Police have arrested his two of his associates.

In her statement to police, the woman, a resident of Noida, alleged that she was drugged, raped numerous times and the act allegedly recorded by the accused as a form of blackmail. “The complainant said she came to know the main accused, a college student and son of a Haryana MLA – last month. She said she was introduced to him at a party on June 1,” said Avnish Dixit, SHO, Sector 49 police station, Noida.

According to the complainant, she went to the accused’s house in Sector 47 on June 1, where she was forced to consume a beverage laced with drugs. “She alleged that the accused raped her and recorded the act,” said Dixit.

The woman, in her complaint, also alleged that the accused used the video to force her to go to Manali with him and his friends.

“The complainant claimed that in Manali, they made her buy drugs and pay for their trip. She also alleged that the accused allegedly raped her on June 12 and 14 and had non-consensual unnatural sex with her,” Dixit added.

“The accused is facing charges under IPC sections 376 and 377,” said the SHO.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App