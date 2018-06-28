Noida: Protests against waste to energy plant

Despite waste disposal and construction work being halted at the proposed waste-to-energy plant at Noida’s sector 123, controversy over the project continues as authorities look for a new site for the project. For the last three days, protests moved from Sector 123 to other parts of Gautam Buddha Nagar district, with residents at odds with officials who inspected three sites for the project.

“Concerns regarding health and environment, which were raised in Sector 123, are applicable here too,” said Rajendra Bhati, a protester. Meanwhile, district officials said sites at sectors 123 and 151A have been marked as areas where such projects will be developed as per the Master Plan 2021 and 2031, adding that no change have been made in the plans.

