Surat: Hearing on attachment of Nirav Modi properties on May 22

The Surat district court will on May 22 hear a customs department plea on attaching the properties of absconding diamond retailer Nirav Modi.

Modi allegedly violated the norms of the Special Economic Zone by selling imported high-quality polished diamonds in the domestic market and exporting low quality diamond-studded gold jewellery.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Mumbai had on December 5, 2014, seized export consignments of three diamond and jewellery firms of Modi from Surat Hira Bourse in Mumbai. The firms mentioned on documents pertaining to the exports are Firestar Diamonds International Pvt Ltd., Firestar International Pvt Ltd., and Radhasir Jewellery co. pvt. Ltd., located in Surat’s Special Economic Zone at Sachin.

The customs department of Surat registered an offence against Modi and his three firms under sections of 135 (1) (A) (I), section 135(1),(B) (I), 132 and Section 140 of the Customs Act 1962, and issued an arrest warrant on June 22, 2018 under section 70 of CrPC in the case. Modi fled the country to avoid arrest.

On the basis of a complaint by the customs department, the Surat district Chief Judicial Magistrate court on October 10, 2018, in its order, declared Modi a fugitive under CrPC Section 82. The court ordered Modi to present himself in court on November 15, 2018 but he did not appear for the hearing.