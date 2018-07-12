NIPER girl’s presentation judged best in Russia pharmaceutical summit

NIPER, Mohali, students during their visit to Russia. (Express photo) NIPER, Mohali, students during their visit to Russia. (Express photo)

Representing India, Sanika Jadhav of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), SAS Nagar, has bagged an award for best presentation in the second edition of Global GxP Summit, a research summit on pharmaceuticals, held in Russia from July 3 to July 6. Jadhav, a masters’ student from the department of pharmaceutics, has received a prize money of 50,000 Russian Ruble.

Her presentation was on generation of biopharmaceutical-acceptable system of poorly-water soluble drugs with the help of NanoCrySP Technology, developed in the lab of Dr Arvind Kumar Bansal of the same department.

Jadhav said Dr Bansal and Dr Sanjay Jachak from the departments of pharmaceutics and natural products respectively prepared them for the event. “PhD students Aman Chahal and Prashant Parmar also helped us.”

Two other NIPER students were also selected for the event. Rohini Verma, a PhD student from the department of natural products, presented her research project on isolation of new molecules for the alleviation of obesity, while Deepika Patel, a masters’ student from the department of pharmaceutics, gave a presentation on the solid form behavior of an anti-cancer drug cyclophosphamide during lyophilization, a method of extracting water from biological samples.

Verma said it was an enriching experience both personally and professionally. “We got to meet professionals from various countries, know the guidelines and codes followed in their nations and also explore international opportunities.”

The summit had participants also from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Netherlands and Bangladesh.

GxP is a joint term that includes good manufacturing, clinical, laboratory and documentation practices. The GxP Summit was organised by Guiding Star foundation with support from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the

Russian Federation and the Federal Budgetary Institution, The State Institute of Medicines and Good Practices with an objective to identify and ensure targeted support to the talented young representatives of the pharmaceutical industry.

