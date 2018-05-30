NCP members inaugurate overbridge, Thane civic corporation in the dark

Thane NCP workers inaugurated a newly constructed overbridge near Vandana theatre in Thane west on Tuesday. While TMC had finished its construction, the bridge had not been opened to public.

The residents of the satellite city were taken by surprise when over a dozen NCP workers went on the newly constructed bridge near Vandana theatre at around 11 am. “They were sloganeering and shouting. They had coconuts and flowers that they put on the road and then drove over it,” said a vendor who saw the entire event.

According to NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, it was a symbolic gesture. “The bridge was complete and waiting for inauguration. While TMC officials were not doing anything, the common man was facing difficulty in commuting. So we inaugurated it,” he said.

Thane Municipal Corporation officers are, however, in the lurch. “We haven’t yet opened the road to the public. This is a purely political gesture. We will have to discuss how to manage the situation,” a senior TMC official said.

“We are using it from now, and all residents are welcome to do so too. Why wait?” Awhad said.

