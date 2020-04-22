Nawanshahr: All 18 Covid patients in Punjab’s first hotspot recovered

Nawanshahr: A strict containment was enforced in the district’s 15 sealed villages with door-to-door supply to about 30,000 people staying in home quarantine. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Nawanshahr: A strict containment was enforced in the district’s 15 sealed villages with door-to-door supply to about 30,000 people staying in home quarantine. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Punjab’s first Covid-19 hotspot district Nawanshahr on Wednesday formally cured all infected patients after the result of the last novel coronavirus patient—a 16-year-old from Banga subdivision—came negative.

As many as 18 patients have been cured and one death was reported from Nawanshahr (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar) district. It has been almost a month (March 26) since the last positive case was reported from the district. The age of patients varies from a two-year-old to a 78-year-old man.

All patients were given treatment at the isolation ward of the district’s 100-bedded civil hospital, which had no ventilator over the past two weeks, none of them needed ventilator care. At present, two ventilators have been placed there.

A strict containment was enforced in the district’s 15 sealed villages with door-to-door supply to about 30,000 people staying in home quarantine. These villages will remain sealed for the next two more weeks.

“Checking every person coming from other districts at all entry points to the district, 100% screening of the people including 1600 NRIs, who had come to the district from various countries, keeping a watch on the NRIs, eight 24×7 helplines, 25 rapid response teams to deal with any emergency, are among the major steps taken by the district,” said Deputy Commissioner Nawanshahr, Vinay Bublani.

Bublani added that they have to be extra cautious in view of the ongoing procurement season and also because of the inter-district movement.

The district had reported its first case on March 19, posthumously. The deceased, a 70-year -old man, who suffered from hypertension, returned from abroad on March 7 to Pathlawa village and fell ill soon afterwards. He died of a heart attack on March 18, and the test results showing him Covid-19 positive came a day later.

Nawanshahr had become a cause of concern for the state government with one of the smallest districts reporting the maximum number of cases by March 26. All these cases were traced as the contacts of the super spreader old man, who had also infected nine more persons in the neighbouring districts, including four in Jalandhar.

Among the nearly 500 people who were found to have direct or indirect contact with the Pathlawa granthi include at least 75 students who had travelled in a bus for their Class 12 board exams with his 17-year-old granddaughter. The 70-year-old had also visited hospitals in Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, where his relatives had visited him. Between March 9 and 11, the granthi with 34 others had gone to the Holla Mohalla. The samples of every contact were taken, out of which only 18 tested positive.

Nawanshahr began witnessing the turnaround on April 4 when the first patient, the 35-year-old son of the deceased man, got cured. The next two days were also very important for the district as six more recovered and today the last patient— the 16-year-old grandson of the deceased— got cured.

