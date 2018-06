The incident happened last evening, the police said. (Representational Image) The incident happened last evening, the police said. (Representational Image)

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a minor boy in the Muzaffarnagar district, the police said today. According to a complaint filed by the victim’s father, the accused, Shuvam, took his 12-year-old son to a nearby garden last evening and committed the crime, SHO V P Singh said.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App