Mohali: One held for illegal sand mining at Lubhangarh

Majri police registered a case after it was found that illegal mining was being carried out in Lubhangarh village.

According to the police, the accused identified as Baljeet Singh was noticed by a team led by the junior engineer (JE) of the mining department, carrying sand in his tractor-trailer.

“Baljeet Singh was arrested on the spot by the police as he did not have any valid documents,” a police officer said.

The police also seized a tractor trailer. Baljeet was later released on bail.

The officer added that a case under sections 4(1), 21(1) Mining Act was registered against Baljeet.

Majri is notorious for being a hub of illegal sand mining.

The crackdown against illegal mining in the district has intensified ever since a 57-year-old deputy superintendent of police (DSP) posted in Haryana’s Nuh district was run over by a dumper truck carrying stones during a raid to check illegal mining in Tauru last month.