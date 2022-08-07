Mohali: One held for illegal sand mining at Lubhangarh

August 7, 2022 2:56:56 am
Majri police registered a case after it was found that illegal mining was being carried out in Lubhangarh village.
According to the police, the accused identified as Baljeet Singh was noticed by a team led by the junior engineer (JE) of the mining department, carrying sand in his tractor-trailer.
“Baljeet Singh was arrested on the spot by the police as he did not have any valid documents,” a police officer said.
The police also seized a tractor trailer. Baljeet was later released on bail.
The officer added that a case under sections 4(1), 21(1) Mining Act was registered against Baljeet.
Subscriber Only Stories
Majri is notorious for being a hub of illegal sand mining.
The crackdown against illegal mining in the district has intensified ever since a 57-year-old deputy superintendent of police (DSP) posted in Haryana’s Nuh district was run over by a dumper truck carrying stones during a raid to check illegal mining in Tauru last month.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
GCCI writes to Union Minister seeking revision of hospital charges
Liquor wars: Govt trains guns on former L-G, Sisodia says he changed stance on vends
BJP firefights after video shows man abusing woman in Noida: ‘No association with party’
Hand, Foot & Mouth Disease cases up, parents want online classes
CWG wrestling: After anxious moments off the mat to ‘make weight’, Ravi Dahiya shows swagger on it to win gold
Weekly Horoscope, August 7, 2022 – August 13 , 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Man attacked over ‘social media status supporting Nupur Sharma’; 14 booked
Mumbai: Moderate rainfall; monsoon activity to stay, says IMD
Money laundering case: ED quizzes Varsha Raut for 10 hrs
Should be ready for civic polls: Ajit Pawar tells party workers
Centre junks 3-year Byculla zoo plan to procure zebras from Israel
Two killed in road mishap on Pune-Solapur Rd