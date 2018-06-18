Mohali Municipal Corporation to take action against officials ignoring councillors’ calls

The issue was raised by ward number 19 councillor Harvinder Kaur Lang who alleged that she made several calls to the MC officials for carrying out the works like laying paver blocks in her area but the officials did not pick her calls. The issue was raised by ward number 19 councillor Harvinder Kaur Lang who alleged that she made several calls to the MC officials for carrying out the works like laying paver blocks in her area but the officials did not pick her calls.

The Municipal Corporation officials who ignore phone calls of councillors regarding their routine works will face the music from now onwards. The MC commissioner has directed all the officers to co-operate with the councillors. The decision was taken after the councillors raised the issue in the general house meeting held on June 15.

The issue was raised by ward number 19 councillor Harvinder Kaur Lang who alleged that she made several calls to the MC officials for carrying out the works like laying paver blocks in her area but the officials did not pick her calls.

BJP councillor Ashok Jha said that he too made several calls to the MC officials regarding routine works like maintenance of parks but his calls were also ignored by the MC officials.

SAD councillor Kuldeep Kaur Kang levelled the same allegations against the MC officials and said that they are elected representatives and the MC officials cannot ignore them. She added that the mayor should take note of the issue and direct the MC officials to remain available for the councillors.

Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Hans directed the officials of all the branches not to ignore the phone calls of the councillors. He also warned that strict action would be taken against the officials who will not co-operate.

This is for the first time that the councillors raised this issue during the house meeting and it was decided during the meeting that disciplinary action will be taken against the erring officer. In the past, some councillors complained against the MC officials for not helping them to catch the stray cattle. Later, an MC official who was responsible for catching the cattle was also suspended.

Meanwhile, the MC also decided to buy two water tankers fro supplying water in the city. The MC does not have any water tank at present and if the need of supplying water arises then the MC has to hire water tankers.

“The MC will buy two stainless steel water tankers costing Rs 40.86 lakh which will cover the areas of Sector 53 to Sector 56, Sector 59 to Sector 65, Sector 48C, Sector 70-71 and Industrial Areas of Sector 57 and Sector 58 and Shahimajra and Madanpura villages,” said an official.

