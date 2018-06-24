Minor girl commits suicide over sexual harassment in Uttar Pradesh

A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after facing sexual harassment in Kamalpur village in neighbouring Kanpur Dehat district, police said Sunday. Station officer (Rajepur) Shashi Bhushan Mishra said the girl committed suicide yesterday while she was alone at her home, as her father had gone to the field and mother was busy feeding the cattle. On a complaint lodged by the girl’s family, a local man was arrested, Mishra said. The girl’s family alleged that she was upset after facing constant sexual harassment by the man who had also threatened to kill them if she dared to refuse his proposal of relationship.

