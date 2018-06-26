Mathura: Hours after ‘raping’ minor, accused strangulated

The case’s investigating officer (IO) Jai Singh claimed a medical examination of the girl “did not support the allegation of rape”. The case’s investigating officer (IO) Jai Singh claimed a medical examination of the girl “did not support the allegation of rape”.

A murder case was lodged against family members of an alleged gangrape victim after the prime accused was strangulated, in Mathura district on Saturday. Police said that according to the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the alleged gangrape took place at around 1 am on Saturday.

The deceased, Hari Om (27), belonged to the Scheduled Tribes community and worked in a private factory. Hours after the alleged rape, he was found lying unconscious at his home. At around 11 am Saturday, he and two of his brothers were booked for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, on the basis of a complaint filed by her mother.

Hari Om succumbed to his injuries in the district hospital Sunday morning.

The alleged victim, a Class X student who belongs to the Jat community, is undergoing treatment at the district hospital for injuries she allegedly suffered during the assault. Police said she had only accused Hari Om of raping her and had denied the involvement of his younger brothers. However, the case’s investigating officer (IO) Jai Singh claimed a medical examination of the girl “did not support the allegation of rape”.

Officiating SHO of Govind Nagar police station, Rajveer Singh, said, “The girl’s family reached the police station at around 11 am on Saturday. Her mother alleged in her complaint that Hari Om and his brothers entered their house at night when everyone was asleep and forcibly took her daughter with them.”

IO Jai Singh said, “She alleged that the accused took her daughter to his house and gangraped her after beating her up. She also claimed that they started searching for her daughter when they didn’t find her at home and later found her nearby, crying. She later informed the family about the assault.”

He further said, “The medical examination report did not support the allegation of rape. The girl held only Hari Om responsible for raping her. We will get her statement recorded before the magistrate tomorrow (Tuesday).”

On Saturday evening, Hari Om’s mother Seema filed a police complaint that, the girl’s parents, brother, sister and five others had attacked her son and strangled him with rope when he was alone in the house in the morning.

“The First Information Report (FIR) was initially registered on charge of attempt to murder and was altered to murder after Hari Om’s death at around 6 am on Sunday. The autopsy report stated that the death was caused due to strangulation. We are investigating,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Shrawan Kumar Singh.

Station House Officer Rajveer Singh said, “Seema has alleged in her complaint that the accused (the girl’s family members) entered her house forcibly and vandalised the property while attacking Hari Om, who was alone as other family members had gone to a relative’s place. They later escaped after strangulating him, she claimed.”

In her complaint, Seema mentioned that they arrived home to find the doors of the house open and on finding Hari Om lying unconscious, rushed him to the hospital. “We came to know about the attack on Hari Om at around 4 pm on Saturday after he got admitted in the hospital. His mother claimed that they rushed home after her son called her up soon after the girl’s family entered their house. We checked Hari Om’s cellphone to find the call made to his mother at 4.12 am on Saturday,” said the SHO, adding that they will be filing a closure report in the since the accused is dead.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App