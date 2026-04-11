PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for families of Mathura drowning victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh financial aid for families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for injured after a boat capsized in Vrindavan. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered financial support of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of the Mathura boat tragedy victims. He also announced Rs 50,000 each for those injured in the incident.

On Saturday morning, a religious trip turned into a tragedy after a boat carrying several families, mostly from Ludhiana and Jagraon, to Mathura overturned in the Yamuna in Vrindavan. The incident left 10 dead, 22 injured and five missing, reported news agency PTI.

The PM shared his grief over the incident on his X handle. He posted: “I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected.”