PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for families of Mathura drowning victims

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered financial support of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of the Mathura boat tragedy victims. He also announced Rs 50,000 each for those injured in the incident.
On Saturday morning, a religious trip turned into a tragedy after a boat carrying several families, mostly from Ludhiana and Jagraon, to Mathura overturned in the Yamuna in Vrindavan. The incident left 10 dead, 22 injured and five missing, reported news agency PTI.
The PM shared his grief over the incident on his X handle. He posted: “I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected.”
According to the PTI report, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reached out to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath and assured him all support. The report also mentioned that the Government of Punjab is in constant touch with the authorities in Uttar Pradesh to coordinate relief measures.
The Punjab Chief Minister on X handle also expressed concern and deep mourning for the victims and has posted, “Today, a boat carrying residents of Jagraon city for darshan in Vrindavan capsized in the Yamuna River near Mathura while carrying 32 people.. It is with great sorrow that I must inform you that some devotees have died by drowning.. I am in contact with the Uttar Pradesh government.”
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