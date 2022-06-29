Manipur CM Biren Singh launches development vision document for next 25 years

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday launched Manipur Vision 2047, a document that the government said would serve as a road map for the state’s rapid and sustainable growth for the next 25 years.

The vision document will primarily serve as a guide for government departments and development partners, official sources said.

Singh said the initiative for long-term planning was taken up in the past eight months under the guidance of the Central government.

Stressing the need for proper planning, he said Manipur Vision 2047 had been placed in the public domain in connection with the celebration of the 75 years of Independence.

“The Vision 2047 document will guide the present generation in making a better Manipur for the future generation,” he said before lauding the officials involved in its preparation.

Singh said the document included details on attaining self-sustainability through employment generation and development of the agriculture sector, among others. He expressed confidence that the state would be able to successfully execute the plan.

The chief minister also launched the CM Dashboard, a website for the Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Department and an online vigilance certificate portal. The portal will streamline the process of issuing vigilance certificates, which will result in cost, time and manpower saving for the government. Further, an employee can also track his or her application for the certificate online. The portal will help remove corruption, increase transparency and improve service delivery by leveraging information technology, officials said.

The CM Dashboard will show the progress of government schemes and also help the state in quick and more effective decision-making. It will also improve transparency and allow citizens to know the progress of government schemes and other developmental work.