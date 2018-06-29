Manesar ‘fraud’ land deals: Three govt officials suspended

Ashok Yadav points to land that once belonged to his family. His uncle, Naresh Yadav of Naurangpur village, sold their 4 acres for a throwaway Rs 20-25 lakh per acre, he says, following the government’s acquisition notification in 2004. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) Ashok Yadav points to land that once belonged to his family. His uncle, Naresh Yadav of Naurangpur village, sold their 4 acres for a throwaway Rs 20-25 lakh per acre, he says, following the government’s acquisition notification in 2004. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

Three Haryana government officials have been suspended, and departmental proceedings initiated against a fourth, after it was found that some land owners in Manesar had fraudulently sold their land and completed the registry process with help from these officials, said Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon Vinay Pratap Singh.

As per a Supreme Court order released in March, owners were expected to hand over their land to the Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). “In March this year, the SC had directed that land in Manesar be handed over to HSIIDC. Despite the order, the earlier owners fraudulently sold their land to others, and their registries were also completed,” said Singh on Thursday. He added that the process to cancel 11 registries of land has also been initiated.

According to Singh, when the matter was brought to the state government’s notice, preliminary investigations were conducted and the tehsildar, kanungo, and patwari of Manesar suspended. In addition, he said the naib tehsildar has been chargesheeted, with departmental proceedings also being initiated against him. The services of the data entry operator involved have also been terminated.

“By next week, all 11 registries will be cancelled and legal action initiated against those involved in selling land in fraudulent manner. At the same time, the intkals (mutation of property), which were done, will also be cancelled,” Singh added.

Singh also said that measures are being taken to prevent illegal colonies from coming up in the district, with a proposal to this effect being sent to the government. “We have requested that an NOC from the Town and Country Planning Department be made mandatory for registry of land measuring less than two kanals. The cost of demolishing illegal colonies will also be recovered from those responsible for their development,” he said.

