Man was killed as he protested cow slaughter: BJP

JHARKHAND BJP on Monday alleged that the 32-year-old man, who was lynched and set on fire last week in Simdega district’s Besrajara, was murdered because he had protested against the slaughter and sale of cow meat in the area.

Soon after the murder, police had said Sanju Pradhan was killed by a mob of villagers over allegations that he was involved in tree felling in an area which is considered sacred according to tribal customs.

Former chief minister and BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi said after Pradhan’s killing a BJP team visited his family members. “We got to know that Sanju Pradhan used to protest against the sale of cow meat and always protested against the slaughter. It is due to this fact he received multiple threats… On January 4, he was called in front of the police and murdered,” he said.

Marandi said the issue is being diluted and demanded for a CBI probe into the killing and compensation of Rs 10 lakh for Pradhan’s family.

Cow slaughter and sale of beef is banned in Jharkhand.

While the police refused to comment on Marandi’s allegations, Deputy Commissioner Sushant Gaurav said: “Yes, slaughter of cow and the sale of beef in the area remained an issue, but an old one. The murder happened due to culmination of a lot of factors, including felling of trees.”

He said an inquiry is being conducted for a detailed report.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the prime accused, village headman Subun Bud, taking the total number of arrests to eight.

On Saturday, Pradhan’s wife Sapna Devi had alleged that the killing took place in police presence and that although she begged them to save her husband, no one moved.