Man held for cheating advocate of Rs 25,000

Police have arrested a Jharkhand resident for allegedly cheating an advocate of around Rs 24,000 by using his ATM details. Lakhan Dan of Telipara in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, was arrested in Dhanbad on Wednesday. Police also seized gadgets and bank-related documents from his possession. He was booked under IPC sections 419 (cheating), 420 (cheating and fraud) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy)/34 (common intention). The advocate, who practices in Bidhannagar court, filed the complaint on April 5 this year. “The complainant received a call and the caller disclosed himself as a bank representative. He managed to collect the bank details of the complainant during the conversation. Immediately after that, Rs 24,997 was debited from the complainant’s account,” said DC (Headquarters) Amit Javalgi. Police said an investigation had revealed that the accused had cheated many other people across the country.

