Man dies fixing power cable in Noida

A worker at the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation died while replacing a damaged wire in Noida’s Sector 142 Tuesday night. Colleagues and relatives of the victim alleged negligence on part of the power corporation led to the death.

“The post-mortem report confirmed the death was caused by electrocution. An FIR is being filed against the power corporation,” said Surajpur police station SHO Manoj Kumar Pant.

The dead, Sanjay Kumar Singh (45), was employed as a lineman. The incident took place around 9 pm, when he and his colleague, Raj Kumar, were working on replacing a damaged underground wire at a park. “We were working at two ends of the wire, and had climbed up two different poles. I completed the work at my end and called him, but he didn’t answer. I climbed down and walked over to where he was, and found him lying at the foot of the pole,” Kumar said.

An employee alleged: “We are supposed to be given safety gloves and boots, a helmet, safety belt and an earthing rod, but are not provided these.” Raj Kumar also claimed that the victim did not have any safety gear. An SDO with the corporation, however, said: “The units have the equipment. It is the junior engineer’s responsibility to ensure safety precautions are in place.”

